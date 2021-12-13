KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A free medical clinic is coming to Coalfield, Tennessee, on December 18. Remote Area Medical will be hosting the clinic bringing free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The 1-day clinic will be held at Coalfield High School located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719, and doors will open at 6 a.m. Care is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The patient parking lot will open at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 and remain open.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Bathrooms will be provided, but patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. No ID is required for care.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to help bring free services to those in need in the Coalfield community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. This is the first RAM clinic in Coalfield.

“I wanted to bring RAM to Coalfield because it is truly a special community and there is a lot of need there for healthcare,” said Olivia Hudson, a Sophomore at Tennessee Technical University and the Community Host Group lead. “Coalfield is a wonderful place full of amazing, kind, and hardworking people. I was lucky to be raised in such a place and am honored to have the privilege to give back.”