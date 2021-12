KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This month’s First Friday event was just the beginning of holiday cheer coming to the Knoxville area.

Some events include the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration Announcement this Sunday where you can see the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

Other ways to get into the holiday spirit downtown are the Peppermint Trail, Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt and Holidays on Ice in Market Square.

Check out visitknoxville.com for all the upcoming holiday events.