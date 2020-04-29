First Horizon thanks front line workers during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Horizon in Knoxville visited a handful of hospitals on Wednesday to thank emergency room staff on the front lines.

The bank, sending lunch and Girl Scout cookies for all emergency room staff.

This at Tennova West and North, Fort Sanders, Parkwest and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

It’s just another way to say thanks during this time of uncertainty.

First Horizon also announced they’ll soon award COVID-19 relief funding to a number of Knoxville area nonprofits.