First Horizon thanks front line workers during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Horizon in Knoxville visited a handful of hospitals on Wednesday to thank emergency room staff on the front lines.
The bank, sending lunch and Girl Scout cookies for all emergency room staff.
This at Tennova West and North, Fort Sanders, Parkwest and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
It’s just another way to say thanks during this time of uncertainty.
First Horizon also announced they’ll soon award COVID-19 relief funding to a number of Knoxville area nonprofits.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines
- Coronavirus: Churches figure out how to reopen following Knox County guidelines
- Watch: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
- Vice President Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic
- Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services
- YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1
- Coronavirus cases in Tennessee prisons rise to more than 750, testing ramps up