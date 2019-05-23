First in line at Chick-fil-A says 'My kids are going to freak' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sharles Johnson was first in line at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Northshore Town Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. "My kids are going to freak," he said. The restaurant opens Thursday and the first 100 customers get free meals for a year. (WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Another Chick-fil-A opens today in Knoxville and with it comes free meals for a year for 100 lucky customers.

Chick-fil-A is celebrating the grand opening Thursday of their new location at 2082 Town Center Boulevard.

Dozens of people that wanted to win free Chick-fil-A for a year had to camp out for 12 hours at the new location. As a change from the chain's signature 24-hour campout, the line for the promotion at Northshore Town Center will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

First in line was Sharles Johnson. "Little did that I know I was no. 1. My kids are going to freak. I just can't wait to see how this works out."

The 12-hour campout had initially had 180 participants. A raffle was held to determine the 100 who stayed on site overnight, plus 10 alternates.

Operator David Jacobi awarded prizes just before 6 a.m., Thursday, to those first 100 customers who got the prize of free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The 4,900-square-foot restaurant has free Wi-Fi, a dual-lane drive-thru, 110 seat dining room and a 16-seat outdoor patio. Around 85 new jobs will be created.

Chick-fil-A opened its first Knoxville restaurant almost 35 years ago in July at Knoxville Center in 1984 and continued to expand into mall locations before opening stand-alone locations. There are 17 Chick-fil-A restaurants within 25 miles of Knoxville.