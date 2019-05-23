First in line at Chick-fil-A says 'My kids are going to freak'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Another Chick-fil-A opens today in Knoxville and with it comes free meals for a year for 100 lucky customers.
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the grand opening Thursday of their new location at 2082 Town Center Boulevard.
Dozens of people that wanted to win free Chick-fil-A for a year had to camp out for 12 hours at the new location. As a change from the chain's signature 24-hour campout, the line for the promotion at Northshore Town Center will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.
First in line was Sharles Johnson. "Little did that I know I was no. 1. My kids are going to freak. I just can't wait to see how this works out."
The 12-hour campout had initially had 180 participants. A raffle was held to determine the 100 who stayed on site overnight, plus 10 alternates.
Operator David Jacobi awarded prizes just before 6 a.m., Thursday, to those first 100 customers who got the prize of free Chick-fil-A for a year.
The 4,900-square-foot restaurant has free Wi-Fi, a dual-lane drive-thru, 110 seat dining room and a 16-seat outdoor patio. Around 85 new jobs will be created.
Chick-fil-A opened its first Knoxville restaurant almost 35 years ago in July at Knoxville Center in 1984 and continued to expand into mall locations before opening stand-alone locations. There are 17 Chick-fil-A restaurants within 25 miles of Knoxville.
