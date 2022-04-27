KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday is National Independent Bookstore Day and there are many ways to support local booksellers to celebrate. If you’re in Sevier County, an example of celebrating could be going to the grand opening of Gatlinburg’s only independent bookstore.

The Next Chapter Bookshop will be opening its doors Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. The store is located at the Covered Bridge in the Glades complex, on Glades Road.

Owners Steve Wilson and his wife Susie met in Gatlinburg on vacation when they were young. They loved Tennessee and the mountains and eventually moved to Gatlinburg in 2018. In 2022, they decided to open the bookshop, which will offer genres of all kinds: Fiction, non-fiction, history, children’s books, and just about anything else you can think of. In addition to books, there will be novelty items such as puzzles, notebooks and games.

There will be a large selection of children’s books and a special kids area called, “Adventure Cove.” This area is bright, colorful, and Dr.Seuss themed. Most of the books in the children’s area will have the cover facing outward to kids’ can easily see all of the books.

“We have carefully curated a selection of books that will send us on our way to our best lives. We truly reviewed thousands of titles and have settled on the works and authors that fit our own outlook on life — mostly, that we should never be at a point in our lives where we shouldn’t consider change for the better,” Owner Steve Wilson said.

Wilson said the vibe of the store is very important to them, and they have hand-picked all of the items in the store: “Everything we’ve done has been intentional, and has been thought about, re-thought, and then thought about again.” he said.

“Our tagline is, ‘Turn A Page, Go Anywhere,'” he said. “Through reading books, we can travel around the world and learn so much and meet so many people — without even leaving home. Novels can take us to the farthest corners of the world, or they can take us to quaint little villages, seemingly, just down the road.”

Steve and Susie Wilson say they are excited for what this “next chapter” will bring. For more information on the bookshop visit their website here.

Other Sevier County area independent bookstores include A Long Short Story Co. and Our Place Books, Coffees, Unique Gifts.

If you’re in Knox County, there are other local places to find books. Visit Knoxville lists five bookstores where people can also venture on National Independent Bookstore Day: Union Avenue Books, Book Eddy, The Bookshop at The Bottom, Smart Toys & Books, McKay’s Knoxville, and Bonus Places to Find Books.

If you’re in Blount County, some independent bookstores listed include Southland Books and Cafe, The Book Rack and The Golden Age 1942.

The American Booksellers Association says National Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day party held the last Saturday of April that celebrates independent bookstores across the U.S. online and in-store.