First Knox Co. budget discussion ‘successful’ says Commission Chair Larsen Jay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday night Knox County leaders discussed the county’s proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and everything seemed to get off to a smooth start.

Knox Co. Commission Chair Larsen Jay says, “Tonight was a successful first budget meeting for Knox County. Knox County is doing really well financially and that reflects in our first budget hearing and the proposed budget by Mayor Jacobs.”

Jay says the county’s economy is on the verge of exploding, and that Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ $893 million budget puts emphasis on infrastructure, education, recreation, and several legacy projects.