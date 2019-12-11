First Lego League of Knoxville plants trees to better the environment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While some were scraping snow off their car windows Wednesday morning a group of 12 and 13 year-old’s were working on making the city a better place.

The First Lego League of Knoxville consists of seven home-schooled kids who are pushed to find ways to solve problems. The group found a playground at West Hills’ John Bynon Park to solve a unique issue.

Around the playground there is little to no shade.

“The sun can do a lot of damage it can give you skin cancer and eye cancer, it can do a lot,” group organizer Sarah Schultz said. “But one of the main reasons is because it gets really hot in the summer and when it gets hot most likely you’re not going to stay out hours playing, but if you have shade then the shade will keep the parents and the children cool the entire day.”

The group planted three trees that were donated by Trees Knoxville. Trees Knoxville is a nonprofit that plants trees around the city.

The First Lego League of Knoxville hopes to plant more trees in the future but are not sure when it will be possible because of the cost of trees.

If you would like to help these organizations, you can do so by clicking here to donate.