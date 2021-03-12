First mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new local mass COVID-19 vaccination site has opened its doors.

The site is located at the old Food City building at 4216 N. Broadway. It’s the first of its kind in Knox County and is currently an appointment-only site.

Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said the location was chosen because it has good parking and enough space to fit a large amount of people while maintaining social distance.

County resident Gayle Jones said this day has been a long time coming and encourages others to get the vaccine.

“Get out here and get your shots,” Jones said. “Don’t be afraid. And don’t think it’s going away, because it’s not unless we take care of ourselves and each other.”

The Health Department will continue to use their online sign-up portal to schedule appointments. Recipients are asked to wear a mask and follow the five core actions at any vaccination site.