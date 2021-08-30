First meeting held on renaming Austin-East’s gym to honor NBA vet Elston Turner & former coach John Foster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The gym floor at Austin-East Magnet High School is being renamed to honor alums who have made an impact in the community. The Knox County Board of Education naming facilities committee met Monday to discuss two different applications.

The first proposal is to name the gym after John Foster. He led the Austin-East boys’ basketball team to several state titles during his time as the team’s coach. The second proposal is to name the gym in honor of the alumnus and NBA veteran Elston Turner. He played eight seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls before he began coaching.

Finally, the board is also considering naming the gym in honor of both men, the Foster-Turner court.

“They both have unique contributions to our community,” said Evetty Satterfield, a Knox County School Board Member. “It’s a great opportunity to show the connection between the long lineage and long history that we have at Austin East Magnet High School.”

This was the first meeting to discuss these applications. Both the Foster and Turner families will have to approve the proposal before it goes forward.