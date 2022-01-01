KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new year got kicked off in a new setting in Knoxville, and the crowd showed up in support.

For the first time, the City of Knoxville’s New Year’s Eve celebrations took place at World’s Fair Park. There was a possibility of rain, but the show was going to go on no matter the weather.

Fortunately for the attendees and staff working the event, it was a dry and cool night.

After 9 p.m., families started trickling into the park. KnoxVegas DJs got the party started before a local bluegrass band finished off with live music.

Event-goers could enjoy several activities such as axe throwing, dancing on the lawn, eating from local food trucks and snapping pictures around different picturesque spots like a huge inflatable champagne bottle.

While music played, people could gaze at a laser show, but the big laser light experience was just before the countdown to the new year.

Afterward, the ball dropped down from the Sunsphere, and the night ended with a huge fireworks show.

People at the event said the night was a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy the beautiful weather, reminisce on 2021 and think about what the future holds in 2022.

“I just want to have fun and end 2021 with good vibes…I’m hoping it’s going to be better than 2021. I hope we’re able to do more and get out more,” Joy Peacock, an attendee, said.

“We’re looking forward to the future because every year is a gift, so we have to get the use out of it,” Nihal Zaki, another attendee, said.

Ringing in 2022 also means celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair and the Sunsphere.