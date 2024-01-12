KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Long exposure to cold weather, water or windy environments can lead to hypothermia, a condition that is usually difficult to notice until it may be too late.

Hypothermia is when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. While the human body typically sits around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, anything below 95 degrees is considered hypothermic. That three-degree temperature difference can be dangerous if not caught in time.

“What happens is your temperature starts dropping, you become cold, and you can start to see some very minor changes like the hair standing up on your arms, your skin starting to shiver… and it can progress from there,” said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

As it progresses it can lead to slurred speech, clumsiness, drowsiness, confusion, and loss of consciousness. However, Hypothermia can also be contracted indoors, especially if the temperature drops too low or your power goes out, but there are precautions you can take to keep yourself safe.

“Wear layered clothing, we have heard myths in the past that you lose heat put through your head, and yes you do lose heat from your head but it’s all over your body,” said Wilbanks. “You don’t want exposed skin when it’s cold, and you also don’t want wet clothing so if you’re out in the rain and you come back inside and you don’t have electricity for some reason, and your home is cold, you can become hypothermic. So, you want to remove that wet clothing, and one of the biggest things is you want to stay dry and stay out of the wind.”

The Knoxville Fire Department advise limiting your time outside if possible while temperatures are down. They also say that even if it doesn’t feel that cold outside, you can still become hypothermic if you are outside in the wind and rain for too long.