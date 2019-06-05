First responders and families get Father’s Day shopping spree at Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A sporting goods retailer was helping first responders and their families Wednesday find the perfect Father’s Day gift with a shopping spree.

Five women from Rural Metro Fire and five more from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were each given $200 in gift cards by Academy Sports + Outdoors to spend on their dads or husbands.

Academy decided to help the ladies out by taking a survery of Tennessee men, with more than 1,500 revealing what they most want for Father’s Day.

Those survey results revealed the top gifts were: