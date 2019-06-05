Breaking News
First responders and families get Father’s Day shopping spree at Academy

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A sporting goods retailer was helping first responders and their families Wednesday find the perfect Father’s Day gift with a shopping spree. 

Five women from Rural Metro Fire and five more from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were each given $200 in gift cards by Academy Sports + Outdoors to spend on their dads or husbands. 

Academy decided to help the ladies out by taking a survery of Tennessee men, with more than 1,500 revealing what they most want for Father’s Day. 

Those survey results revealed the top gifts were: 

  • Shooting Sports
  • Fishing rod & reel combos
  • College team apparel & gear
  • Pro team clothing & gear
  • Basketball shoes
  • Sunglasses
  • Fitness electronics

