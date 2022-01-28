KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church volunteers serve free meals to the homeless.

“By last year, by my count, because we have to report to the people that provide them and stuff, we did about 14,900 meals on Thursday nights alone during the year,” volunteer Jon Efteland said.

The volunteers report they serve around 250 people during each Thursday dinner. But when the winter weather is looming or in town, people in need don’t only receive food.

“We’re giving out heavy coats, winter coats,” Efteland said. “We’re giving out blankets. We’re giving out hand warmers and gloves so they can keep their hands warm and stuff like that.”

According to Efteland, last year’s homeless memorial service at St. John’s saw a dramatic increase in the number of people being remembered.

“We went from something like thirty or so that had died on the streets to I think we were up in the high sixties,” he said.

Efteland acknowledged some of those deaths were due to freezing conditions.

“The bulk of the people that we get are actually going out and finding a place, a camp, that they’re going to stay at for the night so they need something to keep warm,” Efteland said.

Paramedic Josh Creed with the Knoxville Fire Department said he treated suspected hypothermia patients during the last cold snap.

“It’s been in the twenties most nights so we’ve seen several people, mostly homeless or sleeping in their car and stuff, and can’t stay warm,” Creed said. “(They) just don’t have the means to have the proper layers to stay warm or have heaters.”

Creed told WATE treating hypothermia is a little unique.

“Some of your signs and symptoms are going to be really cool to the touch but really red, flushed skin,” he said. “You’re going to be shivering. The person may not be able to form complete sentences or mumble or not be coherent. It’s a little different when you have someone that’s cold.

“Most of the time you try to cool the body down to get the blood flowing again, but actually in the hospitals they’ll try to warm you back up to a normal body heat that way they can get the meds and drugs they need to work.”

The Tennessee Department of Health offers an interactive map so people can find a heating or cooling center.

The city reports at any given time about 800 people in town are experiencing homelessness. However, that number does fluctuate.