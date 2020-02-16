First responders in Clinton raise money for local school athletic’s program

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Police officers and firefighters in Clinton teaming up to raise money for a local school.

For the third year in a row the two departments took to the hardcourt to raise money for the Clinton Blaze, the athletic department for Clinton City Schools.

People from all over the community came to cheer on their teams, whether it be those in blue or red.

For the players themselves, they say it’s great to give back.

“We work together every year and all the time and we just want to get out and battle it out and it’s nice to have those bragging rights for a year.” Bradley Allen, Clinton Fire Department Captain

“I came to Clinton six and a half years ago, It’s an average size community, but I enjoy the community and the people and everybody’s really nice.” Max Smith, Clinton Police Department

This year the game raised $500 for the Clinton Blaze Athletics Program.

Just in case you were wondering, the fire department won 64-53.