KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday night, patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital got a light show from area agencies wanting to give them a special surprise amid the holiday season.

The Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the University of Tennessee Police Department drove around the hospital with their emergency lights activated as a unified show of support for the children.

As the vehicles and motorcycles made the loop illuminated by their red, blue and white lights, patients waved from the windows of the sky bridge, showing excitement.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said officers enjoy doing the event for the children and the agency wants to continue the tradition.