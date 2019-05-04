First responders work crash scene in West Knox County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: KCSO)

WEST KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking that drivers avoid the area of Choto Road in Farragut while first responders work a serious crash scene.

One vehicle appeared to have rolled over and was in a grassy area, pictured in KCSO's social media post.

KCSO saying that Rural Metro Fire and AMR ambulance services are also on the scene in the 1300 block of Choto Road.

KCSO also saying it will update as more information becomes available.