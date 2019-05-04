First responders work crash scene in West Knox County
WEST KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking that drivers avoid the area of Choto Road in Farragut while first responders work a serious crash scene.
One vehicle appeared to have rolled over and was in a grassy area, pictured in KCSO's social media post.
KCSO saying that Rural Metro Fire and AMR ambulance services are also on the scene in the 1300 block of Choto Road.
KCSO also saying it will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
North Knoxville recycling facility...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
KFD firefighter recounts first big...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river