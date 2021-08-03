First Tennessee Whataburger breaks ground in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s real, but what’s the big deal? Crews broke ground on the very first Whataburger in Tennessee on Tuesday, that’s what’s the big deal.

Hermitage, a suburb of Nashville, will shortly become the site of the fast-food restaurant that was started in Texas over half a century ago, and that’s just the start. The company plans to add nine more locations in the Nashville area by the end of 2022.

Those will be in Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Lebanon, Smyrna, and Mount Juliet. Maybe one day East Tennessee will eventually get a Whataburger location.

“We saw that the Hermitage community was a great location for our first restaurant. The lot, the community here was very excited about us being here. So we thought let’s dip our toe in the water. Let’s go to Hermitage before we get into Nashville but we are very excited to be here first,” said Jon Barideaux Director of Operations.

The Hermitage location is expected to be open by the end of the year.