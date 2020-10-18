First weekend of early voting in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October 17 was the first early voting Saturday in Tennessee. For many voters, this was the first opportunity they had this week to cast their vote. The line at New Harvest Park in Knoxville was outside of the building, but many said they waited under an hour.

People who have been coming to the New Harvest Park location for years said the lines were surprising.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this many people,” said Barry Bowling.

“I’ve been coming up here for 20 years, never seen a line like this, never seen so many young people,” said Pete Elliot.

Once inside, most say the whole process took about 10 minutes.

This election year feels different for voters, they say there’s a higher sense of urgency. On the first day of early voting, more than 270,000 Tennesseans either cast their ballots by voting in-person or through absentee ballots.

Starting October 26, polling locations in Knox county will have extended hours. Early voting in Tennessee ends October 29.