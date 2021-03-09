Fish Window Cleaning helps out coffee shop K-Brew in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The pandemic has had a way of bringing out the best in people through acts of service or kindness.

On Tuesday, a random act of kindness was made at the K-Brew location along Kingston Pike in West Knoxville, where the local office of Fish Window Cleaning went to clean the coffee shop’s windows free of charge.

“We love to be part of the community. So we’re here to help K-Brew spruce up their windows, and you know, make them shine and be able to make it better for their customers,” John Randazzo, Fish Window Cleaning owner, said. “Especially with COVID, any local businesses helping each other is a great thing. And so we really appreciate these guys.”

The window cleaning was in honor of “Random Acts of Kindness Day” which was Feb. 17.

Fish Window Cleaning tells us they’re celebrating for an entire month because they know just how much people still need a smile.