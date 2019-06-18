Five Alabama residents arrested for Tenncare fraud

Five Alabama residents have been charged with defrauding Tenncare after claiming they lived in the state despite living in Alabama.

Those charged include 45-year-old Bradley Parker, who claimed he and his child were living in Tennessee despite actually living in Bridgeport, Alabama.

Others who claimed both they and their child lived in Tennessee are 23-year-old Amber Parrish, 31-year-old Robin Miller, 29-year-old Cassandra Henry and 32-year-old Jacqueline Shrum.

If convicted, Tenncare fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.