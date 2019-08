KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UT Medical Center honoring five influential members of the medical community today, who played significant roles in the center’s history.

Three doctors and two nurses had their names added to the Jack Lacey Wall of Distinction.

Between them, more than a decade of experience and helping hundreds of thousands of patients.

UT Medical built the Wall of Distinction four years ago. There are now 26 names on the wall, honored for their service to our community.