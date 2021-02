VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – Five people were injured in a crash on US-411 in Vonore.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen was traveling north on US 411 near Mountain View Drive at a high speed when it struck a Toyota who was attempting to turn left into a business just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people in the Volkswagen were injured as well as two in the Toyota.

No word on the extent of their injuries right now. THP said charges are pending against the driver of the Volkswagen.