UPDATE FOUND: Five-year-old autistic boy missing; Knoxville Police seeking public’s help

UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Departments reports the child has been found safe.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a five-year-old boy missing from the 4700 block of West Sunset Road.
The child, who is autistic and non-verbal, is wearing gray pants with whales on the pants, a red shirt and has no shoes on.
If anyone sees him, they are urged to call 911 immediately.
