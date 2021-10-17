KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A floating museum has made its way to Knoxville; a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, is now docked at Calhoun’s on the River.

The Pinta was the first of Columbus’ three ships to sight the land of the new world. The crew hopes the replica educates people on the lifestyle of the journey these sailors took.

The Pinta will be docked at the popular Knoxville restaurant until Monday, November 1. The ship will be open for tours every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 15-31.

It costs $6.50 for adults, $6.00 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $5.50 for students ages 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.