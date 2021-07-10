Flooding in areas of Morgan County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several streets in Morgan County have flooded Saturday night due to rainfall.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said several roads are impacted, including:

Big Mountain Hollow Road – Flooded

Moore Lane – Flooded

The first trailer park on Corbin Hill Road – Flooded

Mountain Road Bridge – Washed out

Gouge Hollow Road – Will wash out

Corbin Hill Road – Debris

Stephen’s Mountain – Debris

MCS said roadways still have debris so please drive with caution. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, MCS said only two roads were impassable.

Below are photos showing current conditions in the area.