KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida man faces of charges of vandalism and public intoxication after police said he cut the power to a Knoxville liquor store that refused to serve him.

Officers responded to University Liquors & Fine Wines on March 22 after the business lost power. The caller told investigators that the power went out in the building and when he went outside to see what was going on, he saw a man tampering with the electrical box who then took off running.

Officers reported the electrical box was busted and sparking after the incident.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Charles Marion Fields, was seen walking by the business just minutes later. The caller then confronted Fields, telling him he was not leaving until police arrived.

Fields refused to stay and reportedly hit the caller during the altercation. Fields continued to try and fight Morton and flee the scene before police arrived.

Officers arrived shortly after were told Fields was refused service from University Liquors earlier in the day for being intoxicated.

FIelds smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and admitted to drinking for a while.

A witness verified that Fields was the one who had vandalized the building. He was then taken into custody after being deemed a danger to himself and others.

After assessing damages they realized the electric meter was missing from the business. The meter was later found in a parking lot that Fields had fled to after being caught vandalizing the building.

Fields was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He is set to be arraigned in Knox County Court on March 31.