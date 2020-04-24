Flourish Flower Truck opening South Knoxville storefront shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flourish Flower Truck is trading its wheels for a storefront.
The mobile florist says it is going to be a part of the mixed residential, retail and commercial development for the historic Kern’s Bakery in South Knoxville. The redevelopment was set to open in October before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
MORE ONLINE: Kern’s Bakery development taking applications for apartments, opening in October
Flourish says it will open its shop in 2021.
