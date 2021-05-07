Flowers in high demand, low supply ahead of Mother’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you want to get your mom or mother figure some flowers for Mother’s Day, but you haven’t put your order in already, now is the time to act according to one flower shop.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke to a local flower shop to see how busy they are for Mother’s Day and workers at Petree’s Flowers say they are already very busy and that this year is unusual for a number of reasons.

“This year Mother’s Day a lot of people can’t come see their mothers, the people they love,” said Jenny peek of Petree’s Flowers. “Unfortunately some of the flowers the plants we’ve been getting, they haven’t been sent.”

Workers say there has been a lot of demand but the supply has not been keeping up. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.