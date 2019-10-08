Flowers on the Water event to bring awareness for domestic violence victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – To bring awareness to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Helen Ross McNabb Center is teaming up with the Junior League of Knoxville to host this year’s Flowers on the Water event.

This event includes a ceremony where participants can remember and honor those who have been impacted by domestic violence.

There will also be a short program and stories from survivors.

Flowers on the Water will begin Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm in Knoxville.

It is a free event, open to all, attendees are also encouraged to bring items like shoes, hygiene products and clothing to benefit victims at the center.