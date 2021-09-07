Flu shots returning to Food City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City officials have announced the grocery store chain will once again be providing the influenza vaccine ahead of the start of flu season.

No appointment will be needed to receive the flu shot. The shots will be given throughout flu season and to find where the vaccines are offered visit foodcity.com. Those who receive the shot will also be eligible for 300 bonus Fuel Bucks.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Flu season usually picks up steam in October and November and can last as late as May. In addition to Food City, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger also offer flu shots. Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get the flu shot every season.