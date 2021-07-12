Food City to add 1,200 positions in hiring event this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is looking to add some new employees to its company of grocery stores and distribution centers in the East Tennessee area.

Food City is planning to hire 1,200 people through a company-wide hiring event this week. The grocery chain celebrated the opening of several new stores as well as expanded services like curbside pick-up. This means they need more people to fill new positions.

The hiring event is taking place at all Food City locations and distribution centers on Wednesday, July 14. Anyone wanting to join the Food City team can apply that day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Positions include both entry-level and experienced. Applicants can apply at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application. You can also make plans to attend the event at your local Food City to find out how Food City is so much more than a grocery store.