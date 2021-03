KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food Network’s Alton Brown is coming to Knoxville.

“Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” is billed as a live culinary variety show. Brown says fans can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.

He warns fans to, “…prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers, think twice.”

The event is scheduled for October 29 at the Tennessee Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m.