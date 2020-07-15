Food truck park Central Filling Station changing ownership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Popular North Knoxville hangout Central Filling Station is getting new owners. The first full-service food truck park in the city was bought local real estate group SMJT, among other local partners. The announcement was made Wednesday.

SMJT has owned the property the business sits on at 900 N. Central St. and will now become owners of the business.

Central Filling Station founders, Alden and Scott Larrick, opened the food truck park in March 2018 as a. The venue has grown to be one of the area’s most popular locations for people seeking an outside venue for food, music, and other activities.

Central Filling Station has also played host to large community-wide events, most notably the Sunset on Central music series.

The new ownership group plans to build upon the space created by the Larricks.

“The wonderful elements of Central Filling Station, that made it so popular, such as food, fun, and community will continue,” said Charles Ellis, the new general manager of Central Filling Station. “We also plan to provide new and creative ways for people to enjoy one another outside in a safe and fun environment.”

Central Filling Station’s current operating hours will remain unchanged under the new ownership.

“Central Filling Station represents an exciting period of living in Knoxville and the wonderful community that makes Knoxville unique,” said Joe Fox, partner of SMJT. “Given the impact of the pandemic, outdoor spaces like the food truck park are serving an important role by providing safe and fun gathering places for everyone.

“Central Filling Station is a community asset that people want to see live on, and we hope this park is successful for many years to come.”

