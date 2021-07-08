Food trucks and fun: Seymour Volunteer Fire celebrates 50 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service with a community jubilee this weekend. The celebration is to say thank you to the volunteers who serve the community.

Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier will be performing, along with a special guest, Gary “Biscuit” Davis. There will be a tent for children with face painting, temporary tattoos and crafts.

The Samich Shop, Delta Crawfish Company and Toby’s Kettle Korn will be serving food. They will have exhibits set up to learn about car seat safety and vehicle extrication. Attendees will also have the chance to get a look inside of fire trucks.

The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10. Parking will be available in the back parking lot of Dollar General, and a shuttle will take people across Chapman Highway to the department property on 10324 Chapman Highway in Seymour.

