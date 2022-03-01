KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From March 7 through August 24, there will be weekday single-lane closures on Foothills Parkway East between Cosby, TN and Interstate 40.

The lane closures along the 6-mile roadway are needed to complete a pavement preservation project. The work will include patching deteriorated sections of the roadbed, sealing cracks in the pavement, and applying a chip-seal treatment and asphalt overlay over the existing surface. The National Park Service says the work will extend the life of the existing pavement by five to seven years.

When traveling on this section of Foothills Parkway, people should expect traffic delays. Drivers are asked to use extra caution and reduce speed when traveling through the work zone. Lane closures are expected to take place from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays.

No daytime lane closures will take place on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4.

On the Foothill Parkway West, several closures will take place beginning in March and going through May. For more information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.