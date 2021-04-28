Forestry Service provides update on wildfires in Cherokee National Forest as crews continue making progress

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Forestry Service reports fire crews continue to make progress on wildfires in the Cherokee National Forest that have been burning since last week.

The wildfires are in Cocke County, which is in the north zone of the forest have seen significant progress. The Meadow Creek Fire remains at 360 acres and is 100% contained. The Mill Creek Fire, which is long I-40, is around 657 acres and is 75% contained.

“Today, fire crews continued burnout operations within the perimeter of the fire to secure the containment lines around the fire. The public should be aware of the potential for smoke to settle in the area overnight. Visitors are reminded to use caution when driving in the area due to increased firefighter traffic along this portion of Interstate 40. For social media updates on the Mill Creek Fire, follow the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Facebook at @TNAgriculture and on Twitter at @TNAgriculture. For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40, please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/“ Forestry Service

In the south zone of the forest, the Coker and Long Branch fires are reportedly 90% contained, and combined over 700 acres.