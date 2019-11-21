‘Forever and ever, I’m gonna be the best big brother I can be’: Knoxville celebrates Adoption Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A group of Knoxville families grew with the addition of “bonus blessings,” during Knoxville’s Adoption Day event.

Knox County Circuit Court judges oversaw the official proceedings in the small assembly room at the City County Building.

Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs and a representative from Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero’s office read proclamations to recognize National Adoption Month in both the county and the city.

Jacobs citing that there are more than 240 children in need a permanent home and forever family in Knoxville and Knox County, not including juvenile justice youth.

During the last fiscal year, 164 children were placed in permanent homes.

The Moore family grew by one “bonus blessing” Thursday, as described by mom Summer.

“He’s such a blessing to our family. a day we can share with our family and friends, what God did today,” said Summer.

Their oldest, 9-year-old Jamerson never questioned whether they were meant to adopt 4-year-old Liam.

LISTEN 😭: It's hard not to get emotional when 9-yr-old & new big brother, Jamerson, talks about little brother, Liam.



Today, the Moore's completed their family during Knoxville's Adoption Day event.



More "Awwww!" moments tonight @ 6 on @6News #WATE @TN_DCS pic.twitter.com/hrgH33DrZG — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 21, 2019

Another family grew by three “little angels.” Bradley and Kathryn are first-time parents who met the sister trio 6 months ago and say they “knew instantly” it was meant to be.

“They’re our family. it’s felt like we’ve had them since day 1,” said Bradley.

The new parents say they started the process a year ago by taking an informational class about adoption. Known as PATH, it was their opportunity to learn more about the adoption process and if it was right for them.

“It’s not an easy task, I’m not gonna pretend like it is… but the end result is so worth it.” said Kathryn.

Saturday marks National Adoption Day with events happening all over East Tennessee.

