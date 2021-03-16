Forget to order Girl Scout cookies? Program gives East Tennessee businesses second chance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you happen to miss your chance at getting a box of Thin Mints or Samoas? Are you already out of Tagalongs?

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is providing business owners a way of buying the beloved cookies in bulk to help the organization and others.

The Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses program allows local businesses to purchase cookies in bulk or schedule a cookie booth, including a drive-thru option.

“Being a Cookie Boss exposes girls to leadership and entrepreneurship at a young age,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the local Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said. “These girls gain confidence and learn key business skills as they run their cookie businesses, and now the Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses program can connect them with local business owners.”

Through March 21, businesses can visit www.iwantcookies.org to order Girl Scout cookies by the case to thank employees, clients and customers. Each case includes 12 boxes of an assortment of cookies and ranges in price from $48-$60.

Businesses also can donate boxes of cookies to frontline workers, food pantries or other organizations in need, and the Cookie Bosses will handle delivery on their behalf.

Cookie booths can also be scheduled through the website.

“Business leaders in our community can be great mentors as Girl Scouts learn how to run successful cookie businesses,” Fugate said. “Our hope is that this program will evolve to create more opportunities that connect today’s business professionals with the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in the Girl Scouts.”