Forklift accident kills person in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person has died in a forklift accident at an East Knox County business Thursday.

An unidentified person at BurkHart Enterprises on Asbury Road was declared dead, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.

Tennessee OSHA telling WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday afternoon that it is aware of a workplace accident on Asbury Road in Knox County and that a TOSHA investigator is on the way to the scene.

No further details were yet available.

