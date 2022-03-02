KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most well-known baseball players of the last 30 years will be on-hand to recognize the next class of the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in August.

Baseball Hall of Fame member, eight-time All-Star, 1999 National League MVP and 1995 World Series champion Chipper Jones will be at the 41st-annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Knoxville Convention Center Ballroom.

Limited seating will be available. Tickets are $200 or you can sponsor a table of 10 for $2,000. Tickets can be purchased online.

All ticket and auction proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves more 6,700 children and teens at 20 club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties.

Voice of the Tennessee Vols Bob Kesling will serve as emcee for the event. A general reception begins at 5 p.m. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.