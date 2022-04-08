KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Campbell County Library Board treasurer misappropriated more than $100,000 during a nearly four-year period, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

An investigation by the office revealed the former treasurer, who died after being removed from the position, made 135 cash withdrawals and presented inaccurate financial reports to the board from June 2016 to March 2020.

In all, the ex-treasurer took $107,640. The treasurer did repay $47,625, but an outstanding balance of $60,015 remains. The treasurer was removed from office in March 2020.

“It’s critical that board members establish internal controls to prevent unauthorized activity,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this situation, the board should have been reviewing bank statements. The board should also not have allowed the former treasurer to have exclusive control over the board’s accounts without review.”

The library board oversees four libraries in Caryville, LaFollette, Jacksboro, and Jellico. It receives money from the county, state, and cities within Campbell County.

The Comptroller’s Office has transferred the results of the investigation to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.