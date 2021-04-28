Former Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy receives split confinement for role in assault of inmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy will spend time on the other side of prison bars for his role in the 2019 assault of an inmate.

Justin Crabtree received a sentence of 90 days of split confinement and four years of probation for assaulting Nathan Ling, while he was being booked into the Campbell County Jail. Crabtree was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault and one count of official oppression.

Two other CCSO deputies, Dakota Williams and Sean Brown were present during the assault and face similar charges.

Ling filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages in June. The suit says Ling was beaten bloody with a deputy’s boot on his spine at one point; then left without medical attention for more than six hours.

Ling was taken into custody after rendering himself unconscious when he ran into a parked vehicle. He regained consciousness and began to fight with deputies when he was being detained. The sheriff’s office said at the time Ling “became even more aggressive, attempting to bite, kick and spit on deputies” upon arrival at the jail.