Former Clinton donut shop owner facing tax evasion charges

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The former owner of Master Donuts is facing 21 felony counts of tax evasion.

An Anderson County grand jury indicted Sophak Sopheap, 33, on Nov. 10. The Tennessee Department of Revenue says Sopheap failed to remit sales tax for the donut shop.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” TDOR Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, Sopheap could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of sales tax evasion. Sopheap’s bond was set at $10,000.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with Anderson County District Attorney Dave Clark’s office.