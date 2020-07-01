Former Cocke County bar manager pleads guilty to tax evasion

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The former manager of The Hideaway bar has pleaded guilty to sales tax evasion and theft.

Melvin James Tucker has been sentenced to three years probation and has been ordered to pay $2,944.50 in restitution after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s special investigations section.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing for all businesses.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney James Dunn’s office.

The TDOR collects about 87% of the total state revenue. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at 800-372-8389.

LATEST STORIES