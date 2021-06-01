Former East Knoxville drive-in transforming into event center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former drive-in movie theater is being transformed into an event center in East Knoxville.

The River Breeze Drive-in will soon become the River Breeze Event Center. It will be outdoors, 7.5 acres right along the Holston River. The space’s general manager has a lot of ideas but says it will be used for whatever events the people of Knoxville want to see.

“We’re going to have concerts, music festivals, all different types of events, from fundraisers for nonprofits, boat shows, car shows, fishing shows,” event center manager Aaron Snukals said. “This is going to be a place where people can go and be outdoors and have a wonderful experience. We’re bringing people in from all over the area to come to Knoxville to see us.”

Even when an event isn’t on the schedule, kayaking and paddle boarding will be available along the river, along with a beer garden that is planned to become a part of the center.

No word yet on when the center is expected to be open.