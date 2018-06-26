Former Farragut mayor passes away days after resigning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill (Photo: Town of Farragut website)

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - Just days after announcing his resignation due to health concerns, former Farragut Mayor Dr. Ralph McGill has died.

McGill announced his resignation from office Thursday, June 21 due to health concerns according to a press release from the town of Farragut after serving as mayor since 2009.

He was a leader in the successful effort to incorporate the Town in 1980.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., McGill earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University before moving to Farragut with his wife, Marianne, in 1978. He retired after a 26-year career at Oak Ridge National Lab in 2004.

Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok will be sworn in as mayor at the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, happening on June 28, in the Farragut Town Hall Board Room.

He is survived by two children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.