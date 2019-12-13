Former Ice Bears player, wife charged with stealing $152,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knoxville Ice Bears player and his wife have been charged with stealing $152,000 from a Powell business.

David and Heather Segal are accused of felony theft of property by forging checks totaling $152,000 from National Custom Printing in Powell, according to arrest warrants.

The forged checks were deposited in the couple’s joint checking account and in David Segal’s plumbing business account.

The thefts came to light during an audit of the company in December 2018.

Heather Segal was a bookkeeper at the company from March 2016 until December 2018.

