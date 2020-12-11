Former KCSO fleet manager Kidd placed on probation in Bentley scheme case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are learning more in the case of a former Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee who pled guilty to official misconduct.

Ronnie Kidd was the fleet manager for KCSO before he resigned as part of a plea deal. Kidd was involved in a scheme to steal Christopher Captain’s Bentley Continental. The theft would then be reported by Captain as an insurance loss.

On Friday, Kidd’s application for diversion was withdrawn and he was placed in unsupervised probation.