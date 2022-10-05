KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The former director of the Knox County Health Department has been named as the interim CEO of YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.

According to the organization, Dr. Martha Buchanan will take the reigns while the organization searches for a permanent chief executive officer. This comes after the board of directors accepted the resignation of CEO Rachel Haverkamp. She made to decision to step back so she could spend more time with her family.

Under Haverkamp’s leadership, YWCA achieved several milestones, including securing a $1 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and additional increased grant funding. The organization said this led to opportunities for greater mission-driven impact including enhancing programming at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center and supporting the organization’s racial justice initiatives.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Buchanan step in to provide thoughtful, proven leadership, empowering our board and staff to continue delivering the programs and impact that YWCA clients and the community rely on, as we engage in a search for the next CEO,” said Susan Edwards, president of the YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley board of directors. “We are grateful to Rachel for her five years dedicated to the YWCA, including the past two as CEO, in which she has continued to advance the mission and execute and grow the programming in meaningful and successful ways. We wish her the best, and she always will be a part of the YWCA.”

Buchanan is a former board member of the YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley and previously served as the director of the Knox County Health Department. She joined KCHD in 2004 as the assistant public health officer, was promoted to public health officer in 2006, and took on the role of director in 2010. She would also oversee the department through the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic before retiring in 2021. YWCA said her expertise in public health and social services, proven leadership experience and knowledge will help her work well with the staff and board as interim CEO.

“Together with the board of directors, I am confident of the foundation in place to drive advancement of the mission of the YWCA, and I am energized and ready to do my part to continue delivering life-changing services,” Buchanan said. “We will continue our momentum in meeting critical needs in our community; serving women, domestic violence victims, youth and others; and working to eliminate racism and empower women across our region.”

The board of directors of the YWCA Knoxville & Tennessee Valley plans to launch the search for a permanent leader over the next few months. For more information about the YWCA, its mission and programs, visit ywcaknox.com.