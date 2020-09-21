Former Knoxville businessman pleads guilty to sales tax fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former businessman owes more than $11,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to four counts of sales tax fraud.

Bradley James Hensley, former president of Knoxville Auto Brokers, Inc., pleaded guilty Monday following an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow retailers engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest business people.”

Judge Scott Green accepted Hensley’s guilty plea. Judge Green ordered Hensley to pay $11,442.57 in restitution to the Department of Revenue.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation and was assisted by District Attorney Charme Allen’s office.

Hensley will be sentenced during a separate hearing on Nov. 20.

